Master P offers free hand sanitizer, home cleanings to NOLA's senior citizens

NEW ORLEANS - NOLA native and nationally-recognized rapper Master P announced that he's got the hookup for the Crescent City's senior citizens.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many without much-needed hand sanitizer and cleansing agents, so Master P is offering senior citizens free hand sanitizer in addition to a deep cleaning of their home.

According to TMZ, any NOLA resident over 60 years of age can sign up for a free deep cleaning of their home and get two types of hand sanitizers. All they have to do to be eligible is show their ID.

Throughout the pandemic Master P's foundation, Team Hope NOLA, has also been making cash donations and buying groceries for the elderly.

With Orleans Parish seeing over 4,500 virus cases and a total of 171 virus-related fatalities, Master P felt the need to step up and help out where he could.