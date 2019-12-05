Latest Weather Blog
Master P launches his own brand of ramen noodles
Master P has added a new venture to his list of entrepreneurial enterprises, by joining the ramen noodle game.
According to Urban Islandz, Master P’s ‘Rap Noodles’ embodies authentic New Orleans flavors such as Southern Chicken, Hot N Spicy Cajun Shrimp, Spicy Picante Chicken, and Sirloin Steak Beef.
Rap Noodles are an extension of Master P’s ‘Rap Snacks’ brand, which produces potato chips that are named after popular rappers.
Chef-Boy-Ar-P. I grew up on noodles now I created my own brand. Start small and build. Get you some product if you want to be successful. Its nothing like this New Orleans flavor creamy chicken and gumbo. You can cook it on the stove or you can put it in the microwave. #ownership #weallwegot #icon #bestofthebest #kingkongofnoodles @askfly1 @officialrapsnacks