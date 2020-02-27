Massive water main break floods Houston interstate

Photo: ABC 13

HOUSTON, Tx. - Some people are trapped on top of their cars due to a broken water line in Houston.

According to ABC 13, a massive water main break is causing some people to get out of their cars and get on top of them in an entire section of the 610 East Loop due to major flooding. A neighborhood is also underwater due to the incident.

The Houston Fire Department sent out rescue boats, and the Houston Police Department dispatched high water rescue vehicles to pull commuters to safety.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted a tweet saying a broken water main is causing major traffic buildups and people to sit on the roofs of their cars.

I’m here now. I’m told a water main broke near Fidelity & N. Carolina. Water flowed to 610 South/Ship Channel Bridge. Water covering a part of the main lanes causing people to sit on the roofs of their cars. #HouNews https://t.co/p7ZhHgxQXw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020

The exact location of the broken water line is unknown.