77°
Latest Weather Blog
Massive tree falls on Central home due to wind
CENTRAL - Firefighters were called after a tree fell on a home in Central Saturday afternoon.
High winds caused the tree to fall on a home on Partridgewood Drive. Crews closed part of Blackwater Drive to clear the scene.
According to the Central Fire Department, no injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...