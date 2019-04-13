83°
Massive tree falls on Central home due to wind

Photo: Central Fire Department

CENTRAL - Firefighters were called after a tree fell on a home in Central Saturday afternoon.

High winds caused the tree to fall on a home on Partridgewood Drive. Crews closed part of Blackwater Drive to clear the scene.

According to the Central Fire Department, no injuries were reported. 

