Massive python found in South Florida wildlife preserve

Monday, April 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Big Cypress National Preserve

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) - Officials at a South Florida wildlife preserve say they've captured the largest python ever found in the park.

Officials discovered the female python, more than 17 feet long and weighing 140 pounds, on Friday in Big Cypress National Preserve. The python had 73 developing eggs.

Wildlife managers were using male pythons attached with radio transmitters to track down breeding females as they work to remove these invasive snakes. Big Cypress National Preserve says on its Facebook page that one of the males was nearby the massive female.

