Massive New York City concert cut short by severe weather ahead of Hurricane Henri

NEW YORK - A storm interrupted one of the season's most anticipated concerts in New York City's world-famous Central Park on Saturday.

According to CNN, musicians were slated to perform for a vaccinated crowd of 60,000 during Saturday's "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert." But severe weather tied to the approach of Hurricane Henri changed their plans.

The concert would have been "a celebration of New York City's comeback" after the challenges brought by the pandemic in 2020.

Three hours into the event, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) ordered all concert attendees in Central Park to evacuate "due to approaching severe weather," according to the agency's Twitter page.

Due to approaching severe weather, all those attending the event are to calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency.



At this time, it is unknown if the concert will be continued at a later date.

Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island Sunday and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm.

Henri strengthened from a tropical storm late Saturday morning over the Atlantic and impacted parts of the Northeast Saturday evening as the storm barreled toward the coast.

It is expected to bring damaging winds, dangerous storm surge, and flooding when it makes landfall.

