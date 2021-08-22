Latest Weather Blog
Massive New York City concert cut short by severe weather ahead of Hurricane Henri
NEW YORK - A storm interrupted one of the season's most anticipated concerts in New York City's world-famous Central Park on Saturday.
According to CNN, musicians were slated to perform for a vaccinated crowd of 60,000 during Saturday's "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert." But severe weather tied to the approach of Hurricane Henri changed their plans.
The concert would have been "a celebration of New York City's comeback" after the challenges brought by the pandemic in 2020.
Three hours into the event, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) ordered all concert attendees in Central Park to evacuate "due to approaching severe weather," according to the agency's Twitter page.
#CentralPark Concert Advisory:— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 21, 2021
Due to approaching severe weather, all those attending the event are to calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency.
Please be guided by NYPD officers who are there to help. pic.twitter.com/21PWPvp4vZ
At this time, it is unknown if the concert will be continued at a later date.
Trending News
Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island Sunday and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm.
Henri strengthened from a tropical storm late Saturday morning over the Atlantic and impacted parts of the Northeast Saturday evening as the storm barreled toward the coast.
It is expected to bring damaging winds, dangerous storm surge, and flooding when it makes landfall.
Follow WBRZ's weather team for the latest on Hurricane Henry.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saturday Night News 2 Geaux
-
BR official remarks on death of child left in hot car during...
-
News 2 Geaux: Suspected drunk driver arrested, three police officers hospitalized
-
Southern University kicks off annual Fan Fest ahead of football season
-
LSU reminds students of deadline to provide proof of vaccination/COVID test