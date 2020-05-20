Latest Weather Blog
Massive house fire on Education Street ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say arson is the cause of a massive house fire that first responders wrestled early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters rushed to the Education Street home, which is just off Thomas H. Delpit Drive, and arrived around 6:30 a.m., to find the vacant structure engulfed in flames.
Quickly working to get the fire under control, they were able to extinguish it in less than 15 minutes and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.
This is video of a fire that just occurred within the last 30 minutes at a home on Education Street. As of right now, there are few details surrounding the blaze, it has already been put out. We’ll update with more information as it becomes available. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/F9RkkLhWcX— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) May 20, 2020
No one was injured during the blaze, but it caused $20,000 worth of damage and the vacant home is considered a total loss.
The fire is under investigation and if anyone has information related to the blaze, they're urged to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.
