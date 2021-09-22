66°
Massive fire on Calcasieu River Bridge shuts down I-10 east

Wednesday, September 22 2021
LAKE CHARLES - I-10 East is currently closed at I-210 due to a massive fire on the Calcasieu River Bridge.

According to DOTD, a vehicle caught fire and started the blaze. Drivers are being detoured to I-210.

