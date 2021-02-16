Massive fire erupts Tuesday night at O'Neal Lane apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A massive fire erupted at a four-plex off O'Neal Lane Tuesday night.

Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the blaze around nine o'clock.

The fire broke out at the complex in the 3400 block of O'Neal Lane south of S Harrells Ferry Road.

Firefighters said it was too early to determine what caused the blaze, which was still burning into 10 p.m.

Nine adults and six children were left homeless as a result of the fire. There were no reports of injuries.

The fire happened as temperatures plunged Tuesday night. Fire departments have been increasingly worried about fires as people tried to stay warm.