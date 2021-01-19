44°
Massive fire breaks out in Las Vegas early Tuesday

Tuesday, January 19 2021
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Fire crews in Las Vegas were called to a massive fire early Tuesday (Jan. 19) morning.

According to ABC News, area reports do not indicate that the mammoth structure fire has caused any injuries as of 4 a.m.

Officials say the blaze broke out in a Clark County building near Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road just before midnight and nearly four hours later, first responders are still battling the flames.

Considering the size of the fire, this a developing situation that media around the country are keeping tabs on. Please refer back to this article for periodic updates.

