Massive fire breaks out at old Brechtel Park Golf Course Clubhouse in NOLA

Fire consumes the old Brechtel Park Golf Course Clubhouse in New Orleans on March 10, 2021.

NEW ORLEANS - On Wednesday (March 10) night, a building at the old Brechtel Park Golf Course in New Orleans was ablaze with bright orange flames as an aggressive fire broke out, and threatened to spread to the surrounding area.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) rushed to the scene around 6 p.m. and successfully battled the intense blaze.

Fire officials say the fire was difficult to contain because it was extremely far away from a main road and area fire hydrants. The building was also surrounded by trees and brush, which heightened its chance of spreading.

WWL-TV notes that New Orleans police blocked off nearby roads to traffic to help firefighters get a steady supply of water and the fire was under control by 7:35 p.m.

After extinguishing the flames, NOFD declared the building a total loss, and officials confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.