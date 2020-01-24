Massive explosion razes residential area in northwest Houston, leaves two dead

HOUSTON, TX - A devastating blast, triggered by the explosion of a propylene tank, rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood, Friday morning, around 4:25 a.m.

The Associated Press reports that the explosion left two people dead.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities don't believe Friday morning's explosion was intentional though a criminal investigation is underway.

Acevedo asked residents who live nearby to search their homes and neighborhoods for any debris - including body parts - and to contact police if they find anything that could aid in the investigation.

The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries.

Updates on the incident will be provided as authorities continue to assess the damage.