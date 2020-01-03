Mass stabbing in Austin, Texas leaves one dead, three injured

Medics respond to the scene of a stabbing within 500 block of Congress (Austin, TX) Photo: The Statesman

AUSTIN, TX - Authorities say multiple people were stabbed in South Austin, Friday morning, and a suspect is in custody.

The incident occurred along the 500 block of South Congress near the Riverside community.

Authorities say four people were stabbed just before 8:15 a.m. Medics later confirmed that a man in his 20's died at the scene while a second male victim in his 50's was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two additional patients were being treated at the scene shortly after 9 a.m. By 9:07 one of these individuals was successfully revived via CPR and the other declined medical treatment.

UPDATE2 500blk S Congress Ave: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncement ~20s male. 1st patient, ~50s male has been transported to local trauma center with serious potentially life threat stab injury. 2 additional patients still on scene. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 3, 2020

Though Austin Police reported that a suspect is in custody, as of now there is no word on a motive for the attack.

Suspect is in custody. At this time, no other known suspects are outstanding. More information to follow when available. https://t.co/8pL9ioG5DI — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020

This story will be updated as police continue to respond to and investigate the deadly event.



