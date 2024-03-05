70°
Mass outage impacts Facebook, Messenger & Instagram
ABC NEWS - According to DownDetector, the social media company Meta is experiencing outages for its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.
The social media platforms have collectively shown over 350,000 outages on Facebook, with over 8,000 on Messenger.
Users have reported that they have been logged off of their Facebook accounts.
Instagram is also reportedly showing errors. Nearly 53,000 outages were reported.
