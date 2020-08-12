Masks with vents, valves banned from most US airlines

BATON ROUGE- American Airlines will join almost every other major airline in the US in banning face masks with exhaust vents or valves.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, American Airlines updated its policy, which states face coverings mist cover the mouth and nose and cannot have exhaust vents or valves. This will go into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Masks with vents and valves can defeat the purpose of preventing a coronavirus-infected person from spreading the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA.

The exhalation valve allows unfiltered air to escape from the mask, including larger droplets. The CDC is recommending masks from keeping the virus from spreading, not to keep the virus out.

Alaska, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United airlines also recently updated their mask policies to exclude masks with vents, valves or both as acceptable for travel.

American Airlines have added that all face coverings must be made out of material that prevents the spread of respiratory droplets, so those made of mesh or lace fabrics are no longer acceptable.

Most major airlines are requiring passengers, aside from young children, to wear a face mask while in the airport or aircraft at all times except for when eating, drinking, or taking medicine.

Those who choose to wear face shields must also wear a mask.

Passengers who refuse to comply with these rules may be banned from future travel on the airline.