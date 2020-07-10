Masks, voter safety encouraged at polling locations, Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Citizens are encouraged to cast their votes for the Presidential primary and other elections, Saturday, July 11, but to do so in a safe and health conscious manner.

Saturday marks the first election since Louisiana's surge in cases of novel coronavirus, and in addition to officials urging citizens to mask up as they visit voting locations, staff are also taking extra precautions to keep voters safe.

WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson spoke with staff who explained that voting machines are being thoroughly sanitized, as are surface areas frequented by voters. Staffers will also protect themselves and others by wearing masks, face shields, and using hand sanitizer, which will also be offered to citizens.

In addition to this, voting locations considered high-risk such as nursing homes and other senior facilities have been moved. This decision was made as a part of the Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin's Emergency Election Plan.

Those who make their way to the polls this Saturday should keep in mind that polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., and that voters are required to bring a valid form of identification.

