Masks optional, social distancing not enforced at Louisiana State Capitol

Photo: Downtown Development District

BATON ROUGE - Soon the Louisiana State Capitol building will resemble a February 2020 type of atmosphere.

Based on Governor Edwards' lift of the mask mandate Tuesday, the Capitol has released new guidelines for visitation.

Starting Monday, May 3, individuals will be able to decide if they want to wear a mask or not. Masks will still be available at the front door, but gloves will no longer be supplied.

Social distancing will not be enforced in Chamber public areas, but groups will be limited to 30 people. Large group tours will not be scheduled.

The Capitol building will be open to the general public for any type of business and no one will be questioned upon entry. Temperatures will continue to be taken and anyone with a fever of 100.4 or above will not be allowed inside.

Signs will be posted on all entrance doors to signify masks are optional.