Mask mandate starts to mixed reviews in Baton Rouge Friday

BATON ROUGE - Heading out to do shopping may be a little different now.

Staff members are stationed at the door providing masks, while security stands by to make sure you have it on.

Rouses Supermarket is one of many local grocery stores following the mayor's executive order.

"I think it gives us a sense of security, we see thousands of customers a day," said Store Director, Donna Medere-Dickerson.

The order requires grocery stores, restaurants, casinos and other businesses to implement a "no mask- no service" policy.

If someone fails to comply they could be slapped with a fine of up to $200 and could spend no more than 60 days in jail.

Some shoppers are on the fence.

" I think it's sort of unnecessary at this point, but I see why they are doing it. I think a lot of it has something to do with picking up fees," said shopper John Luther.

Shoppers like Renee Valconi, says it's about protecting and ensuring the health of others.



" I think whatever is best for the community, whatever is best for people's health you to do it. It's not about your own personal feelings, it's about what's best for others," says Valconi.

Mayor Broome made a stop at the supermarket and other businesses across the town to see the order in full effect.

"So our goal is not to enforce our way out of this, our goal is not to be punitive, our goal is to have everyone to have a healthy lifestyle," said Mayor Broome.

With the mandate in place, most shoppers are confident that the right thing is being done.