Mask distribution continues during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Mask distributions continue around the Capital Area as more people are encouraged to wear face coverings. Due to the demand, Murphy Law Firm, the United Cajun Navy, and Gordy Rush of Eagle 98.1 delivered masks and hand sanitizer to local nursing homes and retirement communities.

"We did 11 last week and we're doing nine today and our goal is just to keep going. People reach out to us and we're going to try to help them," Peyton Murphy said.

District 5 Metro Councilwoman Erika Green held a distribution Monday morning, handing out washable masks to people who need them.

"We're trying to make sure that we get enough out so everybody can be responsible while they're out handling their daily day activities," Green said.

Both Green and Murphy say they will continue to hand out masks until the need no longer exists.