Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

A founding member of the legendary pop group The Supremes, has passed away.

According to CNN, Mary Wilson died at the age of 76.

The news outlet reports that Wilson "passed away suddenly this evening," according to a statement from her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz.

Wilson began her career in Detroit in 1959 as a singer in what was then called "The Primettes." They went on to become "The Supremes," Motown's most successful group of the 1960s, with 12 number one singles including "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," and "Stop! In the name of Love."

Wilson was reportedly at her home in Henderson, Nevada when she passed away.

She is survived by her daughter, son, several grandchildren, a sister and a brother.

According to Wilson's publicist, services will be private due to virus restrictions and a celebration of Wilson's life will take place later this year.