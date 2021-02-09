Latest Weather Blog
Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
A founding member of the legendary pop group The Supremes, has passed away.
According to CNN, Mary Wilson died at the age of 76.
The news outlet reports that Wilson "passed away suddenly this evening," according to a statement from her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz.
Wilson began her career in Detroit in 1959 as a singer in what was then called "The Primettes." They went on to become "The Supremes," Motown's most successful group of the 1960s, with 12 number one singles including "Where Did Our Love Go," "Baby Love," and "Stop! In the name of Love."
Wilson was reportedly at her home in Henderson, Nevada when she passed away.
She is survived by her daughter, son, several grandchildren, a sister and a brother.
According to Wilson's publicist, services will be private due to virus restrictions and a celebration of Wilson's life will take place later this year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Impeachment trial for former President Trump begins Tuesday
-
Tuesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day
-
City-Parish leaders to address efforts to stem local opioid crisis
-
Governor Edwards to announce details related to La's first mass vaccination site...
-
Cortana Mall may become an Amazon warehouse
Sports Video
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55