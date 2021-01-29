Mary Bird Perkins employee aims to run 50 miles, raise $50k in fight against cancer

BATON ROUGE -According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 23.3 million individuals in the U.S. have been diagnosed with cancer at some point in their life.

Organizations such as Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center are determined to ensure these patients don't fight the illness alone.

This year, one Mary Bird Perkins employee is making a special effort to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients.

As the organization celebrates its 50th year, Human Resource Director, Corrie Mackey, has set her sights on a 50 mile run with the goal of raising 50 thousand dollars.

Mackey is a skilled long distance runner, but she says running nearly two marathons in a row is a task that needs real motivation.

“You have to have that incentive. It’s gotta mean something to you to run that long, and the only organization that means that much to me, is the cancer center," said Mackey.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on fundraising stopping many charitable events in their tracks. Director of Events Chrissy Dupuy alluded to this, saying, “with so many events getting canceled her effort couldn’t come at a better time.”

“We've had to pivot so much with our events year, to be able to have this, and count on Corrie with this, its meant everything to Mary Bird,” said Dupuy.

On March 5, the run is expected to take about 10 hours, beginning in the Willow Grove subdivision off Perkins zig-zagging through Baton Rouge, and finally ending at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center off Essen Lane.

Mackey said the finish-line couldn't be anywhere else.

“A finish line, for obvious reasons, so important during a race, but it's more meaningful because of what I’m doing this for,” she said.

Mackey went on to explain that she has the daily privilege of seeing, first hand, what Mary Bird Perkins does for cancer patients. This is what pushes her to reach this goal.

As of Friday, Jan. 29, Mackey is a little less than halfway there. The fundraising effort has already raised thousands, but she still needs help to meet the goal.

Anyone who wishes to support Mackey in reaching her goal can attend an upcoming donation-based yoga class that will take place Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. at Yoga Studio 90 on Highlandia.

They can also contribute to Mackey's online donation page.

Follow Corrie Mackey’s journey on Facebook here.