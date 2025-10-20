70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Marvin Braud boatway closed in Ascension Parish as crews conduct work in New River

2 hours 56 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 20 2025 Oct 20, 2025 October 20, 2025 7:49 AM October 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO — The Marvin Braud boatway is closed, Ascension Parish officials said Monday. 

The boatway was closed to allow work to be done in New River.

Trending News

"We will be holding a lower water level inside the structure to allow crews and equipment to safely perform work within New River," officials said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days