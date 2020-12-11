Marvel says it won't recast Chadwick Boseman's character for upcoming Black Panther 2 movie

Though production of Black Panther 2 is moving forward, the late Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of the film's title character will stand alone, Variety reports.

Marvel Studios' Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige announced Thursday that the role of the T'Challa/Black Panther will not be recast to another actor.

Feige praised the widely acclaimed Boseman as he explained Marvel's decision, saying the actor's work in the film, “transcends any iteration of the character.”

He added that out of respect, Marvel will not recast the Boseman's iconic role, but in an effort to“honor the legacy" producers "want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda” in writer-director Ryan Coogler’s sequel.

Marvel also announced Thursday that Batman actor Christian Bale will take on a villainous role in the Marvel Universe role as 'Gorr the God Butcher' in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The studio also informed fans that it's currently in very early development on a “Fantastic Four” movie.

Incidentally, the most recent live action Fantastic Four movie was released in 2015 and starred Boseman's Black Panther co-star, Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan publicly hailed Boseman as an inspiration and was deeply wounded following news of his co-star's death.

Jordan took to social media to express his grief, saying, "Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

Boseman studied directing at Howard University and landed his first major role as a series regular on Persons Unknown. His breakthrough performance came as baseball player Jackie Robinson in the biographical film 42, it was his role in this film that caught the attention of Marvel Studios and led to his being cast as the Black Panther.

Following a private battle with colon cancer, the actor died on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43.