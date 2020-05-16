Latest Weather Blog
Maruchan Ramen noodle factory reports 7 employees with COVID-19
CHESTERFIELD, Va.- Maruchan Virginia Inc., maker of Ramen noodle soup, confirmed several employees tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, a local ABC news station reports.
The production facility reported seven of its employees are quarantined at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
8News asked Maruchan when the employees tested positive, when they were sent to quarantine, and if the company planned to do another deep clean.
This was their response:
“We are unable to disclose additional details about the individuals in accordance with privacy laws. We continue to enforce stringent safety and sanitization precautions and follow CDC guidelines for cleaning throughout our facilities.”
The company says they have reported all of their cases to the Chesterfield County Health Department, 8News reports.
“Following the discovery of the infections, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines, and we will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the CDC and the health department, and, as of now the plant is in operation,” a spokesperson for Maruchan said.
The company claims they will continue to work with all involved parties, including the CDC, to ensure the safety and health of their associates and community, as well as the safety of their products.
“We are grateful to our associates for all that they are doing to ensure our products are available for families during the unprecedented time,” the company said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Edwards Friday news briefing
-
As Louisiana enters phase one, restaurants welcome diners back
-
Baton Rouge hospital celebrates release of its 500th coronavirus survivor
-
Redevelopment boss trespassed at posh condo before being burned to death
-
House floods for fifth time, elevation project approved
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith