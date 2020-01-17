Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Baton Rouge and surrounding area

Photo: ABC News

BATON ROUGE - Organizations in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area are honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with multiple events.

On Jan. 20, which is nationally recognized as Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Day, the following events will take place:

Blue Cross volunteers will package 80k meals for MLK Service Day

More than 250 Blue Cross employee volunteers (Team Blue) are packing 80K meals for capital-area residents who face food insecurity.

Workers will kick off efforts from 2:30 - 4 p.m. on Monday and meet again to complete the work, Tuesday, from 10 - 11 a.m.

City of Baker Youth Performance

City of Baker Youth will lead a performance at the Baker Municipal Center (3325 Groom Road) to commemorate Dr. King's efforts.

The program's theme is "Fulfillment of the Dream."

The event begins at 10 a.m.

Star Hill Baptist Church

Star Hill Baptist Church is sponsoring an MLK peace march that begins with a gathering at Star Hill Baptist Church (1400 North Foster Drive), which begins at 9:30 a.m.

The march will be led by persons who have lost loved ones to violence and bullying. The march will feature 'Beat the Streets' drumline and DJ Tony King as well as guest speaker, Dr. Wes Bellamy of Global Peace Equity.

The march ends at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to a notice regarding upcoming memorial events in honor of the late civil rights leader, the City of Baton Rouge has announced that City-Parish services will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of the national holiday.

That said, citizens are reminded that residential garbage (both in-cart and out-of cart woody waste/bulky items) and recycling will be collected as normal.

Additionally, the landfill will open as normal at 5:30 a.m., but may close earlier than the usual 5:00 p.m. depending on volume.

The city asks that the scale house be contacted in advance at (225) 389-4813 for any disposals in the afternoon.