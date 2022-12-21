Marshals blamed in killing of boy fired from Alexandria jobs

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Two men working as city marshals in Marksville and accused of killing an autistic 6-year-old boy have been fired from their jobs with the Alexandria City Marshal's Office.



Alexandria Marshal Terrence Grines has fired Norris Greenhouse Jr. and Derrick Stafford.



Both men face charges of second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Mardis on Nov. 3 while they were working as Marksville city marshals.



Greenhouse was a full-time Alexandria deputy marshal and Stafford was a part-time Alexandria deputy marshal.



The pair were on patrol when, for reasons that still haven't been explained, they began pursuing a car driven by Chris Few. His son, Mardis, was in the passenger seat. The marshals unleashed a stream of bullets, killing the boy and severely wounding Few.