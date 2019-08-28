Latest Weather Blog
Marriott banning little shampoo bottles by 2020
It could be lights out for tiny toiletries.
Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, said Wednesday it will eliminate small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from its hotel rooms worldwide by December 2020. They'll be replaced with larger bottles or wall-mounted dispensers, depending on the hotel.
The move follows a similar announcement last month by IHG, which owns Holiday Inn, Kimpton and other brands. IHG said it will eliminate about 200 million tiny bottles each year by 2021. Last year, Walt Disney Co. said it would replace small plastic shampoo bottles at its resorts and on its cruise ships.
Many smaller companies, like the five Soneva Resorts in Thailand and the Maldives, have also ditched plastic bottles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big fun: New BR entertainment center opens its doors
-
Pumps turned off at gas station near LSU after overnight fire
-
Report: Cortana Mall poised to become site of new Amazon distribution center
-
Officials won't be able to inspect charred stretch of Basin Bridge for...
-
Good Samaritans pull victims from burning Baton Rouge home