73°
Latest Weather Blog
Married couple, brothers among 11 synagogue victims
Trending News
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The 11 people killed in the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh included a married couple, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, and two brothers, Cecil and David Rosenthal.
The Allegheny County medical examiners' office released the victims' names Sunday. David Rosenthal was the youngest at 54. The eldest was 97-year-old Rose Mallinger.
The dead also included Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.
Fellow members of the New Light Congregation say Wax was a pillar of the congregation, filling many roles there. Friend Myron Snider says Wax was a retired accountant who was unfailingly generous.
Wax was in his late 80s.
Authorities say gunman Robert Bowers made statements about genocide and killing Jewish people. Bowers is being treated for gunshot wounds and is due in court Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North;...
-
Man accused of being prolific Baton Rouge drug dealer, arrested again while...
-
Ascension deputies track stolen horses and trailer to Baton Rouge; one horse...
-
Ascension Parish deputies looking for three stolen horses and trailer
-
Police looking for missing 42-year-old man last seen Thursday night in downtown...
Sports Video
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season