Latest Weather Blog
Marrero woman charged in baby's overdose death
MARRERO, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana woman who admitted to drug use while breastfeeding her infant daughter has been charged with second-degree murder in the baby’s death.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Autumn Blansett was arrested Friday after the death of her daughter was ruled a homicide.
Deputies responded to Blansett’s home in Marrero on Nov. 1 after the baby was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was conducted after an initial investigation did not reveal an obvious cause of death. Detectives say a toxicology report showed the baby had a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her blood at the time of her death.
Police say Blansett admitted to breast-feeding her baby shortly after using methamphetamine and marijuana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ochsner New Orleans rolls out first doses of vaccine in Louisiana
-
Oschner physician sheds light on how Pfizer's COVID vaccine is expected to...
-
BR General Hospital awaits receipt of Pfizer's COVID vaccine, urges public to...
-
Monday morning hit and run on N. 22 and Florida
-
Sunday Journal: The very best of Louisiana Christmas
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round