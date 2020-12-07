53°
Mario Lopez to star in bizarre KFC television special
Mario Lopez is at the center of Kentucky Fried Chicken's latest publicity stunt: a "mini movie" starring the sitcom actor as Colonel Sanders.
KFC teased the project Monday, saying the 15-minute TV special 'A Recipe for Seduction will air on Lifetime network.The special will premiere Dec. 12 at noon and air again at that same time Dec. 13.
See the full trailer for the special below.
Do with this information what you will.
