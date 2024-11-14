73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Maringouin man accused of stealing crossbow scope from sportsman's store arrested

1 hour 48 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, November 14 2024 Nov 14, 2024 November 14, 2024 10:56 AM November 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MARINGOUIN — A Maringouin man accused of stealing a crossbow scope from a sportsman's store in West Baton Rouge Parish was arrested Thursday. 

Hunter Gunn, 37, was arrested on felony theft charges by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gunn is accused of going into the sportsman's store on Oct. 25 and removing the scope from a crossbow, placed it in his pocket and leaving without paying. He then left in a truck, deputies added.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days