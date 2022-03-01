Latest Weather Blog
Mardi Gras sundog spotted in Zachary
ZACHARY - A WBRZ Weather viewer snapped an uncommon photo on Tuesday evening. About one hour before sunset, the team was sent a photo of what appears to be a sundog.
Sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. Typically, they appear about 22 degrees either direction from the sun (sometimes on both sides), depending on where the ice crystals are present. Colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog.
The type of ice crystals needed to produce a sundog are often found in high, thin clouds like cirrus, which were present in southeast Louisiana on Tuesday evening. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means "with the sun".
Photo credit: Ashley Darsey
Trending News
See weather happening? Snap it and send it to the WBRZ Weather Team via email weather@wbrz.com or tweet @WBRZweather.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scarce supply of oil-based paint spiking cost of home renovations
-
Stink isn't gone after all, residents sick over smell
-
Traditional Cajun Mardi Gras continues in Mamou
-
Historic Mardi Gras celebrations return to New Roads
-
State Police demote trooper over inappropriate partying with LSU Tiger Band