Mardi Gras sundog spotted in Zachary

ZACHARY - A WBRZ Weather viewer snapped an uncommon photo on Tuesday evening. About one hour before sunset, the team was sent a photo of what appears to be a sundog.

Sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. Typically, they appear about 22 degrees either direction from the sun (sometimes on both sides), depending on where the ice crystals are present. Colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog.

The type of ice crystals needed to produce a sundog are often found in high, thin clouds like cirrus, which were present in southeast Louisiana on Tuesday evening. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means "with the sun".

Photo credit: Ashley Darsey

