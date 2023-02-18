57°
Mardi Gras pick-pockets busted by deputies; 40 stolen phones found
TICKFAW - Deputies tracked down a phone stolen from Mardi Gras in New Orleans to an AirB&B in Tickfaw.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, when deputies searched the rented room they found 40 phones, credit and debit cards and IDs.
Deputies arrested four people, but their names are currently unknown. They are believed to be from Miami.
Anyone who attended Mardi Gras in New Orleans and can't find their phone should borrow a friend's and call the sheriff's office.
