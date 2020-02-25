Mardi Gras baby welcomed with parade at Baton Rouge General Hospital

BATON ROUGE- Mardi Gras excitement goes further than parade routes and fresh king cakes. This Fat Tuesday, Baton Rouge General Hospital welcomed baby girl Armani Kai, not found in a king cake.

Hospital spokesperson Katie Johnston says baby Armani "mambo-ed" into the world at 12:04 a.m., making her the first 2020 Mardi Gras Day baby born at the hospital.

Welcomed by her parents, Christina and Paul, she weighs just five pounds and 13 ounces. The mother and baby are doing well, Johnston says.

In the skilled nursing unit, nurses celebrated by hosting a parade. Patients were strolled down the hospital halls, tossing throws to patients, visitors, and staff lining the "route."

Johnston says, "The tradition is always a big hit, and adds a fun element to the patients’ typical routine."