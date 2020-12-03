Mardi Gras 2021: There will not be a 2021 Zulu King; other changes in the works

NEW ORLEANS — As the battle against COVID wages on, so do changes to one of Louisiana's most celebrated festival seasons.

According to WWL-TV, Mardi Gras 2021 will be very different for fans of the Zulu Krewe's seasonal floats and festivities.

Due to precautions associated with COVID safety, the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced Thursday that it will not be featuring a 2021 king. Additionally, the organization's board of directors will make a final decision on whether to hold the 2021 Zulu Ball in the coming weeks.

In a release, Zulu said organizers based this decision on concern for public safety.

"The science tells us that Mardi Gras 2020 was likely a super spreader that contributed to the pain that the world is experiencing," the release said. "We wholeheartedly agree that we should not do that again."

The ball usually draws in a crowd of about 17,000, which falls within the criteria for 'allowable gatherings,' but the krewe is being cautious and in its news release said it will most likely not move forward with the ball.

"In the coming weeks, our Board of Directors, utilizing recommendations of best practices based on the science, will make the final determination on the future of the 2021 Ball," the release said. "It is probable that the status of the virus and the safety restrictions will make this event, in this format, impossible to hold."

Zulu's release said the organization was willing to make sacrifices for the public good.

"To be clear, this organization is prepared to take whatever steps necessary to ensure the safety of our members and guest," the release said.

The release added that Zulu fully supported the parade cancellations for Mardi Gras 2021.

"While none of us like this situation, we fully accept the science and support the decision to forego parades for February 2021," the release said. "While none of us like this situation, we fully accept the science and support the decision to forego parades for February 2021."