Mardi Gras 2021: Pointe Coupee Parish officials cancel upcoming Mardi Gras season

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - With coronavirus continuing to impact the community, Mardi Gras Krewes across the state are addressing how they'll handle the upcoming seasonal festivities.

Pointe Coupee Parish leaders decided last week, to cancel their traditional festivities due to the health crisis.

The decision was announced Monday, via Pointe Coupee Parish Government's Facebook Page.

The post stated: "On December 17th, local parade organizers, parish officials, and local law enforcement met regarding the fate of the 2021 Mardi Gras season in Pointe Coupee Parish. After careful consideration members of Pointe Coupee Parish Government, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, the City of New Roads, NRPD along with the Community Carnival Club, New Roads Lions Club, Krewe of Old River, made the difficult decision to cancel Mardi Gras 2021.

The decision was not taken lightly, but was made by all those responsible for parish Mardi Gras parades to place the health and safety of our citizens as top priority."

Officials went on to explain their choice, saying, "Mardi Gras does simply not allow for social distancing, and the risk of infection would be extremely high for those participating. Our healthcare and hospital systems simply could not handle additional caseload on top of the already rising numbers.

“While the decision was one that was difficult and not taken lightly, as a group it was determined that the health and well being of our citizens and visitors is top priority. We thank our community for their past and continued support of our carnival parades, and we all look forward to returning to our regular carnival season in 2022,” stated Parish President Major Thibaut."