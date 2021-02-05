Latest Weather Blog
Mardi Gras 2021: City of New Roads to hold alternative drive-by celebration this weekend
NEW ROADS - A number of traditional Mardi Gras events have been either postponed or altogether canceled for Louisiana's 2021 carnival season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But in the City of New Roads, adherence to COVID guidelines has not disrupted the small community's Mardi Gras celebrations.
Officials have developed an alternative festival that will nix large in-person crowds, which would pose a considerable health risk amid the pandemic.
So, instead of floats moving along in the midst of crowded streets, people will be able to drive by floats, separated in their individual vehicles, to view the decorated displays.
The event will take place this weekend, between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Cottonseed Mill. Price of admission is $10 per vehicle.
Click here for more information.
