Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview

2 hours 10 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 7:45 PM January 07, 2021 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

LSU defensive coordinator candidate Marcus Freeman left Baton Rouge on Thursday evening with his wife after their one day interview with the LSU football program.

Freeman is the leading candidate to replace the departed Bo Pelini as the defensive coordinator for the Tiger football team, however Freeman has other job offers and may want to stay in his current role with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

