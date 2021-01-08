Marcus Freeman chooses Notre Dame over LSU job offer for defensive coordinator

Notre Dame has announced that the Irish have landed defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman for their job, ending LSU's courtship with the former Cincinnati Bearcat coach.

Freeman was in Baton Rouge with his wife on Thursday interviewing with the LSU staff, however flew back to Cincinnati uncommitted to the Tiger program.

Friday evening University of Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly announced the addition of Marcus Freeman to his coaching staff Friday.

A release from the school follows:

Freeman will serve as the Defensive Coordinator, and will work directly with the Irish linebackers. The hiring will be effective at the conclusion of the University’s standard employment process.

“As we looked into finding someone to run our defense, it was important to find the right fit for our program and Marcus and his family are just that,” said Kelly. “He has had great success on the field, both running a defense and in his direct work with his linebackers. Additionally, he is considered among the elite recruiters in the coaching ranks.

“The work Marcus has done elevating the programs he has been a part of speaks for itself, but equally as important is the exceptional work he has done in building relationships with his staff and players. Marcus was our top choice to become our next defensive coordinator, and we are pleased he and his family will be joining us at Notre Dame.”

Freeman comes to South Bend from his former post as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Cincinnati, a position he held beginning in January 2017.

The Bearcats (9-1) made national noise in 2020-21, entering bowl season as the No. 8-ranked team in the nation and winning the American Athletic Conference Championship, the program’s first outright league title since 2009, when Kelly served as Cincinnati’s head coach. Cincinnati made an appearance in the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl, falling by a narrow margin to No. 9 Georgia, after an undefeated regular season.