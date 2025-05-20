83°
Latest Weather Blog
MARCH MADNESS: LSU tournament-bound as #3 seed, will play Yale Thursday
BATON ROUGE - LSU is the third seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and will play #14 seed Yale this Thursday in Jacksonville Florida.
The Tigers are a 3 Seed!— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 17, 2019
?? https://t.co/YXbgqOJZbx pic.twitter.com/kQtUfyB4in
If LSU defeats Yale they will then go on to play the winner of #6 seed Maryland and the 11 seed play-in game in Dayton between Belmont and Temple in the second round.
The game will be played at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on TRUTV.
This is the first time that the Tigers are in the NCAA tournament since 2015.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball feels confident in coming national seed
-
Loranger woman accused of filing false child abuse reports arrested
-
Deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder tried to hide gun under pot
-
NEW DETAILS: Alleged drunk driver barrels into front of New Roads home
-
Police arrest woman as accessory to murder, allegedly helped hide accused killer