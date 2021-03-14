MARCH MADNESS: LSU placed in 8th seed, first opponent is St. Bonaventure

INDIANA - After losing to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Final on Sunday the LSU secured the 8th seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The Tigers were placed in the East Region and will face 9th seed, St. Bonaventure, in the first round on Saturday.

The NCAA announced in early January the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

The location and time of the game will be announced at a later time.