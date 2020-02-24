Latest Weather Blog
Marceaux throws 8 scoreless innings as LSU beats EKU 6-3
BATON ROUGE- Sophomore pitcher Landon Marceaux was dominant against Eastern Kentucky to help even the series after a 6-3 win.
The right handed pitcher went 8 scoreless innings and only allowed 4 hits and no walks.
Landon Marceaux:— Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) February 22, 2020
8.0 IP
0 runs
4 hits
6 Ks
0 walks
80 pitches
61 strikes
Surgical. pic.twitter.com/uSUyNyO4UN
Meanwhile, he got some help from his offense right away as Daniel Cabrera hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning
Hips don't lie @Daniel2cabrera ??— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 22, 2020
??: https://t.co/aeOqnqvT9g pic.twitter.com/JFQymRpo5I
That score 2-0 lead would hold until the 8th inning when Cade Beloso hit a 3-run double. It was a part of a 4-run inning to put the game away.
Right down the line!— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 22, 2020
The Tigers bring three runs across on the @cade_beloso double!
??: https://t.co/aeOqnqvT9g pic.twitter.com/zhLJI9xmFd
Now the Tigers prepare for the rubber match against Eastern Kentucky at 11am on Sunday morning.