Marceaux throws 8 scoreless innings as LSU beats EKU 6-3

10 hours 13 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 February 23, 2020 9:20 AM February 23, 2020 in News
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Sophomore pitcher Landon Marceaux was dominant against Eastern Kentucky to help even the series after a 6-3 win.

The right handed pitcher went 8 scoreless innings and only allowed 4 hits and no walks.

Meanwhile, he got some help from his offense right away as Daniel Cabrera hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning

That score 2-0 lead would hold until the 8th inning when Cade Beloso hit a 3-run double. It was a part of a 4-run inning to put the game away.

Now the Tigers prepare for the rubber match against Eastern Kentucky at 11am on Sunday morning.

