Marceaux throws 8 scoreless innings as LSU beats EKU 6-3

BATON ROUGE- Sophomore pitcher Landon Marceaux was dominant against Eastern Kentucky to help even the series after a 6-3 win.

The right handed pitcher went 8 scoreless innings and only allowed 4 hits and no walks.

Landon Marceaux:



8.0 IP

0 runs

4 hits

6 Ks

0 walks

80 pitches

61 strikes



Meanwhile, he got some help from his offense right away as Daniel Cabrera hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning

That score 2-0 lead would hold until the 8th inning when Cade Beloso hit a 3-run double. It was a part of a 4-run inning to put the game away.

Right down the line!



The Tigers bring three runs across on the @cade_beloso double!



Now the Tigers prepare for the rubber match against Eastern Kentucky at 11am on Sunday morning.