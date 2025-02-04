78°
MAP truck catches on fire along I-12 outside Hammond
HAMMOND — A Motor Assistance Patrol truck caught on fire Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 12 outside of Hammond.
Department of Transportation and Development officials said that the MAP truck driver was not hurt.
Traffic was backed up in the area for more than an hour as Hammond Firefighters worked to put out the flames.
No information about what started the fire has been released.
