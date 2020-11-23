Many weather changes expected this week

Today will be sunny and clear, but this week will bring more active weather.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today we will benefit from the cold front that moved through last night. Any clouds leftover this morning will break up by the afternoon and we will have mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low 70s in the Baton Rouge area and cooler the further north you are. Tonight, the cooler conditions will allow us to drop into the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: The winds will shift on Tuesday to become out of the south. That means warmer, more humid air will be moving in. Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 70s, and clouds will build. A few showers will be possible in the late afternoon but will clear as the sun goes down. The humidity will cause overnight temperatures to be in the mid-60s. On Wednesday, the moisture will build and cause some prolonged periods of rain starting in the morning. A cold front will push through northwest to southeast clearing out the rain as it goes. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s between the rain, and everyone will be mostly clear by the evening hours. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: Wednesday’s cold front will keep south Louisiana mostly clear from rain. Some of the humidity will linger, so the rain chances are not zero… they are very low. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the afternoon and in the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

Up Next: The pattern will repeat starting on Friday. The southerly flow will bring some rain on Friday afternoon with temperatures near 80 degrees. The moisture will continue to build for Saturday bringing prolonged periods of rain that will slowly push southeast along a cold front. This time it will be a little slower, and some rain will linger into Sunday as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are no active storms, but there is one area to watch in the Atlantic. The development chances are low, and it is tracking northeast away from the United States.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the southeast Bahamas is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers well to the northeast and east of its center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit the development of the system today before the low merges with a cold front on Tuesday. Later in the week, this system may have another opportunity to develop subtropical characteristics if it becomes separated from the front and meanders over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.