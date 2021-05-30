Many Baton Rouge residents spending the holiday weekend cleaning out their flooded homes

BATON ROUGE – Many homeowners had to change their plans this Memorial Day weekend. Two weeks after heavy storms, people are still working to clean out their homes.

“We cut out sheetrock, removed insulation, repaired siding and tore out my bathroom vanities,” said Katie Bordelon.

Bordelon has been in her home off of Jefferson for the past year and a half. It’s the first home she’s purchased.

“I’ve put in a lot of work to the house. It was just devastating to have all of that work be ruined,” said Bordelon.



Four inches of water seeped into her house. Now, with the help of her family and friends, she’s devoting all of her time to repairing the damage. She says the work is far from over.

“It’s a lot. And then not knowing how much repairs are going to cost,” said Bordelon.

Over in Jefferson Terrace on Sunday, emergency debris removal crews picked up people’s ruined belongings. At least 22,000 cubic yards of debris need to be picked up in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Bordelon says one silver lining among all of the cleanup is that she’s been offered a lot of help from family, friends and businesses.

“Financially, physically and emotionally so that’s been great,” she said.