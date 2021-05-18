Many Ascension residents dealing with high water Tuesday

GONZALES - What was once the Mire family’s front yard now looks like a lake.

Heavy rainfall clogged the area along Cornerview Road and Main Street in Gonzales where Pete Mire says he's lived all his life.

“I live way in the back, and I can’t get out because the road is underwater,” Mire said.

He says the last time he’s seen water flood the streets like this was in 2016. The sheriff's office set up barricades, but that didn’t stop drivers from getting through.

“The barricades are up, but that doesn’t do any good,” Mire said.

Many neighbors used canoes to navigate the waters. Others were left stranded inside their homes.

Ruthye Harris said she’s in shock.

“This was my forever home. I’m not happy right now,” Harris said.

Harris is not alone. There are flooded streets all over Ascension Parish, and many people are at a loss about what to do next.

“It’s heartbreaking. We have three more days of weather, and we don’t know what to expect,” neighbor Khalif Claiborne said.